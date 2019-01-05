Clear

Massive tuna nets $3.1 million at Japan auction

Self-proclaimed Japanese "Tuna King" and sushi restaurant owner Kiyoshi Kimura paid a record $3.1 million (3...

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 7:43 PM
Updated: Jan. 5, 2019 7:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Self-proclaimed Japanese "Tuna King" and sushi restaurant owner Kiyoshi Kimura paid a record $3.1 million (333.6 million yen) for a giant bluefin tuna at the New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market Saturday.

Kimura's purchase doubled the previous record of 155 million yen, set at the 2013 annual New Year's auction. The valuable and vulnerable fish tipped the scales at 612 pounds (278 kg).

Animals

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Fish and shellfish

Japan

Life forms

Marine animals

Auctions

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Food and beverage industry

Food and drink

Restaurant and food service industry

Restaurant industry

Restaurants

Tokyo

The president of sushi restaurant chain Sushi-Zanmai said he was startled by how high the price went but not dissuaded from topping the record.

"I expected it (the tuna) will be between 30 million and 50 million yen ($276,421 - $460,702), or highest at 60 million yen ($552,843), but it ended up five times more expensive. Oh gosh!"

The massive bluefin tuna was caught near northern Japan's Aomori prefecture, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

"The tuna looks so tasty because it's fat and (looks) very fresh. It is a good tuna. But I think I did too much," Kimura said.

The sale came at the first New Year's auction following the closing of the renowned Tsukiji wholesale fish market, one of Tokyo's most popular travel destinations. Tsukiji was considered the biggest fish and seafood market in the world.

The market closed in October and moved to Toyosu, a new facility nearby.

Japan, the largest consumer of tuna in the world, often faces international criticism as the population of Pacific bluefin tuna dwindles. Because those fish do not breed regularly in captivity, scientists in Japan have worked decades to come up with ways to produce full-cycle farmed fish.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
A Quiet Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

January 4, 2019 In The Paint

Image

Kevin talks our nice weekend forecast

Image

Weather change and your joints

Image

100 Women Who Care make donation

Image

The government shut down and farmers

Image

'He actually brings joy into my life instead of crying about my dad' Big Brothers Big Sisters changi

Image

New system looks to help semi drivers

Image

Pantheon Theater update

Image

Brown Baggers get new temporary home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018