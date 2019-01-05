Clear

3 dead in California bowling alley shooting

A shooting at Gable House Bowl in Torrance, California, left three dead and four people injured.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 12:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 5, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A shooting at a bowling alley late Friday left three men dead and four people injured in Southern California, authorities said.

Police said they were called to the Gable House Bowl in Torrance shortly before midnight. A witness said that gunshots rang out after a fight inside the building.

"Bowlers were diving under the benches," the witness, Dana Scott, told RMG News. "The people that were still bowling on the lanes were on the floors, underneath the seats, behind the benches."

"People were looking for their parents, because this is a family league. You've got mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, everybody's friends in that league," she said.

No arrests were immediately reported. In a news release, Torrance police said they were "working to identify the suspect(s) involved."

"Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple subjects with gunshot wounds inside the location," the Torrrance Police Department's news release reads. "Officers began life-saving measures which included CPR and the use of a defibrillator. The Torrance Fire Department also treated individuals at the scene."

The names of the slain and injured weren't immediately released.

Video from RMG News showed numerous firefighters or other first responders tending to people outside.

The Gable House Bowl is open until 3 a.m. on Saturday mornings. The complex also offers laser tag and a bar, its website says.

Torrance is about 20 miles from Los Angeles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
A Quiet Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

January 4, 2019 In The Paint

Image

Kevin talks our nice weekend forecast

Image

Weather change and your joints

Image

100 Women Who Care make donation

Image

The government shut down and farmers

Image

'He actually brings joy into my life instead of crying about my dad' Big Brothers Big Sisters changi

Image

New system looks to help semi drivers

Image

Pantheon Theater update

Image

Brown Baggers get new temporary home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018