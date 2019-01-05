Clear

Roger Federer helps Switzerland defend historic Hopman Cup title

It was the prefect preparation for the Australian Open as Roger Federer teamed up with Belinda Bencic to hel...

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 10:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It was the prefect preparation for the Australian Open as Roger Federer teamed up with Belinda Bencic to help Switzerland defend its Hopman Cup title in Perth.

Federer and Bencic beat the German team of Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber 4-0 1-4 4-3 (5-4) in the deciding mixed doubles in a repeat of last year's final.

Continents and regions

Europe

Roger Federer

Sports figures

Switzerland

Western Europe

Belinda Bencic

Switzerland became the first team to defend the Hopman Cup, while the win was a record third in the competition for the 37-year-old Federer.

The 20-time grand slam champion beat world No.4 Zverev 6-4 6-2 in Saturday's opening singles before Kerber leveled the score at 1-1 with a 6-4 7-6 (8-6) victory over former top-10 player Bencic, 21.

Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and videos

Federer and Bencic clinched victory when Zverev hit the ball into the net on the winner-takes-all final point at 4-4 in Saturday's final.

"What a thrill it was -- not just the match point, but also the whole match and the whole week," said Federer, who won his first Hopman Cup in 2001 with Martina Hingis.

"It's great fun. I'm happy, I'm proud to represent my country. It's been a super pleasure teaming with Belinda."

Speaking on court after the second straight final defeat by the Swiss duo, Zverev joked: "We're sick of you guys.

"Especially you [Roger]. You're thirty-whatever. Why? Just why?"

Federer will be bidding for a seventh Australian Open title and third in a row when the year's first grand slam begins in Melbourne on January 14.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
A Quiet Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

January 4, 2019 In The Paint

Image

Kevin talks our nice weekend forecast

Image

Weather change and your joints

Image

100 Women Who Care make donation

Image

The government shut down and farmers

Image

'He actually brings joy into my life instead of crying about my dad' Big Brothers Big Sisters changi

Image

New system looks to help semi drivers

Image

Pantheon Theater update

Image

Brown Baggers get new temporary home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018