Man allegedly chased woman into karate studio

A man allegedly tried to kidnap a woman by forcing her into his car, in north Charlotte, North Carolina. She broke free, and ran into a nearby karate studio pleading for help.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 7:59 AM
Updated: Jan. 5, 2019 8:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

You can already see how this ends: with the suspect being carried out on a stretcher after a fight with a karate head instructor.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. Thursday outside Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo, according to CNN affiliate WSOC and the head instructor, Randall Ephraim.

WSOC reported that cops said the man tried to force the woman in his vehicle near the karate school.

Ephraim told CNN he was straightening up when the woman rushed inside the studio.

"There were still some kids in the dojo being picked up by parents and a couple of adult students cleaning up when a young lady came through our doors and stated that someone was trying to harm her," he told CNN.

"Shortly afterward, a big male entered the building," he said. "Not knowing what he wanted, I assumed he was inquiring about classes.

"I asked how I could assist him and he stated that he was there for the lady. She insisted that she did not know him and tried to kidnap her."

Ephraim said he asked the man to leave, but he stated he was not going anywhere. "He then tried to force himself further into the dojo, aggressively pushing and swinging," the instructor said.

"I then went into action defending myself and got him out of the dojo. Once outside he attempted to attack again and was dealt with accordingly."

The suspect also tried to assault police officers before he was arrested, WSOC reports.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries. There's no word on his condition at this point.

