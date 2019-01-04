FBI is investigating texts impersonating Pence's press secretary sent to GOP congressmen

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary was impersonated in fraudulent text messages sent to some Republican members of Congress seeking their whereabouts, a source familiar confirms to CNN.

The FBI is investigating the matter, the source confirmed.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the text messages.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was among those contacted by someone impersonating White House staff, according to his spokeswoman Maura Gillespie.

"For months, we have referred these hoaxes to law enforcement, but only recently has there been a renewed interest to address the issue," Gillespie told CNN in a statement. "Congressman Kinzinger is eager to cooperate with law enforcement as they see fit."

The FBI did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

The House Republican Conference chairwoman, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, knows of and referred the texts to the House sergeant-at-arms office, her spokesman told the Journal.

A person familiar with the matter told the paper that at least one House member engaged repeatedly with the imposter.

The White House has deemed the fake texts a possible security threat and blocked the phone number in question, a White House official told the Journal. The White House did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.