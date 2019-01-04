Clear

A judge ordered Tijuana's mayor not to badmouth migrants. He's appealing

A Mexican federal judge has ordered Tijuana's mayor not to spread negative messages about migrants.Ma...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 9:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 9:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Mexican federal judge has ordered Tijuana's mayor not to spread negative messages about migrants.

Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum says he's appealing the ruling, which he argues violates his right to free speech.

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Heads of government

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Latin America

Mayors

Mexico

North America

Politics

The Americas

Tijuana

Freedom of speech

Human rights

Gastelum made international headlines when he spoke out as thousands of migrants who'd been traveling in large groups known as caravans began arriving in his city.

He warned in November that the situation was a crisis and asked for the United Nations to intervene. And he also made more controversial comments about migrants, describing some in the group as violent and vulgar, vowing that local authorities would crack down on anyone who was caught breaking the law.

Immigrant rights advocates decried what they said was nativist rhetoric from the mayor, accusing him of fueling tensions rather than easing them. Gastelum has maintained he's simply standing up for the rights of Tijuana's residents.

Last week, a Mexican district court judge ruled that Gastelum can't make any public declarations that have "as a goal -- either implicit or explicit -- transmitting a negative message about migrant people," according to a government statement describing the ruling. The court ordered municipal authorities in Tijuana to "refrain from issuing statements contrary to the protection of and respect for migrant people."

The mayor revealed the judge's order in a Facebook post, calling it censorship.

A spokeswoman for the mayor's office told CNN Friday that the judge's order came after a civil association filed a complaint. Gastelum formally appealed the order on Wednesday, the spokeswoman said, and is awaiting an appeals court's decision.

Thursday, the mayor shared another Facebook post vowing to press forward with the appeal.

"I will appeal the order given by the federal judge that tries to censor our freedom of expression," he wrote. "Here there is a mayor that defends Tijuana and a lawyer who knows the law well. I will keep you posted."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
A Pleasant Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'He actually brings joy into my life instead of crying about my dad' Big Brothers Big Sisters changi

Image

New system looks to help semi drivers

Image

Pantheon Theater update

Image

Brown Baggers get new temporary home

Image

Mayor Duke Bennett says he will rerun office

Image

Hero Police Officers pulls person from burning house

Image

The Heart Throb 5K

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Green Socks for North Central

Image

ISU Men's Basketball team player talks about car break-ins

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220