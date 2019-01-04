Clear

Texas shelter expects all migrant children will be released within weeks

Officials operating the "tent city" shelter for migrant children in Texas expect children held there to be p...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 7:42 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Officials operating the "tent city" shelter for migrant children in Texas expect children held there to be placed in sponsor homes by January 15.

An official with BCFS, which operates the facility for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the population at Tornillo has been dropping quickly and more children are being released to sponsors since HHS eased background check requirements for adults in those homes.

Continents and regions

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

North America

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

United States

The number of children has dropped from nearly 3,000 in December to 1,200 on Friday, according to the source.

Here is a closer look at the facility in Tornillo

The official expects the facility to close by January 31 and said that that tents are being taken down and temporary buildings are being removed daily.

However, HHS spokeswoman Evelyn Stauffer said she considers BCFS's numbers to be speculative. She said that any number of factors could delay the outplacement process and that it may take until the end of the month for most of the unaccompanied children to be released to a sponsor.

In December the Trump administration reversed a controversial policy implemented during the summer that immigration advocates said caused thousands of unaccompanied migrant children to remain in shelters for extended periods.

The Department of Health and Human Services would no longer require fingerprint checks for all adult members of a sponsor's household when the sponsor applies to take in unaccompanied minors, a spokesperson for the agency said.

Sponsors must still be fingerprinted and undergo background checks before unaccompanied minors are released into their care, the spokesperson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
A Pleasant Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'He actually brings joy into my life instead of crying about my dad' Big Brothers Big Sisters changi

Image

New system looks to help semi drivers

Image

Pantheon Theater update

Image

Brown Baggers get new temporary home

Image

Mayor Duke Bennett says he will rerun office

Image

Hero Police Officers pulls person from burning house

Image

The Heart Throb 5K

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Green Socks for North Central

Image

ISU Men's Basketball team player talks about car break-ins

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220