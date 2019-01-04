Clear

Elizabeth Warren nabs Obama's chief digital strategist, beefs up national staff

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has hired Barack Obama's former chief digital strategist to help lead he...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has hired Barack Obama's former chief digital strategist to help lead her emerging 2020 presidential campaign and has also recruited a Democratic operative with deep experience in Southern politics ahead of a long primary.

Joe Rospars, who led former President Obama's digital strategy in both 2008 and 2012, has joined Warren's newly launched presidential exploratory committee in a senior capacity, according to two sources familiar with staffing. He will oversee the senator's grassroots mobilization, national operations and planning in the early states, they said.

Barack Obama

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Elizabeth Warren

Government and public administration

Hillary Clinton

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Primaries and caucuses

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Warren has also recruited Richard McDaniel, the former field and political director for Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones and senior adviser to Randall Woodfin's mayoral campaign in Birmingham. McDaniel, who was also Hillary Clinton's primary states regional director, will play a senior role in developing Warren's field program, the sources told CNN.

Rospars and McDaniel are both expected to join Warren's eventual 2020 campaign, the sources added.

Warren's staff announcements so far have represented a significant show of force in a Democratic primary field that is competing aggressively for top talent. She announced earlier this week an Iowa team that already includes Emily Parcell, then-Sen. Obama's Iowa political director for the 2008 caucus and a senior adviser to Clinton in the state eight years later; Janice Rottenberg, an Ohio organizer for Clinton in 2016; and Brendan Summers, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' Iowa caucus director in 2016.

Rospars is one of the most prominent digital strategists in the Democratic Party and is poised to be a significant asset to Warren heading into a primary season that is expected to be heavily defined online.

McDaniel is an operative with deep experience across the South -- a potentially decisive region in the upcoming Democratic primary.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nominate a K-12 Teacher for the 2019 Golden Apple Awards

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for January

Image

Calling 911? Here's why it could take minutes, not seconds for an answer

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

State Trooper involved in Crawfordsville shooting has Wabash Valley ties

Image

Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 46°

Image

Lincoln vs. Princeton

Image

Rivet vs. Linton

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220