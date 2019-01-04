Clear

House Judiciary chair says Democrats are 'not going to wait for the Mueller report' to investigate Trump

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Democrats are not going to wait for special counsel Rob...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 10:24 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 10:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Democrats are not going to wait for special counsel Robert Mueller to conclude his investigation to move forward with their investigations into President Donald Trump.

Nadler told CNN that once the House Judiciary Committee receives Mueller's final report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that "we will make sure it is public."

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Impeachment

Investigations

Jerrold Nadler

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Political scandals

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Scandals

US Democratic Party

US political parties

However, "we are not going to wait for the Mueller report. There is plenty for the Judiciary Committee to look into right now," the New York congressman said in an interview Friday with CNN's John Berman on "New Day."

"Specifically the attempt to have a massive fraud on the American people in terms of rigging an American presidential election and undermining the integrity of the election," he said. "And we have to look into that, whether it's by hush payments or by collusion with Russians or by any other means."

In a case Mueller's team referred to the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in August to two campaign-finance violations tied to payments he made or orchestrated to adult-film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal to stay silent about alleged sexual encounters with Trump.

Prosecutors have said that in executing the payments, Cohen "acted in coordination with and at the direction of" Trump, who has denied having the affairs with the two women.

But, Nadler's eagerness to investigate Trump doesn't mean he wants to rush toward impeaching the President as some other House Democrats do.

After being sworn into Congress on Thursday, Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib said of Trump, "we're going to impeach the motherf****r."

Nadler disagreed with Tlaib's use of profanity and her push for impeachment, saying, "it's much too early to talk about that intelligently."

"That's why it is important to protect the Mueller investigation and important to do our own inquiry," he told CNN Friday. "We have to get the facts. We will see where the facts lead. Maybe that will lead to impeachment. Maybe it won't. It is much too early."

He argued that impeachment should not be pursued "unless you believe that you have such great evidence of such terrible deeds that when that evidence is laid out to the American people, you will probably get an appreciable fraction of the voters who supported the president to agree that you had to do it."

"Impeachment can't be partisan," he added.

Asked if he has evidence to push for impeachment, Nadler said, "No, we do not yet. That's why I said we are far from finishing the inquiry."

"We have to see what the Mueller report says," he reiterated. "That has to come to the Judiciary Committee so that we can relay to the American people and we can look into it. And we have to do our own investigations. There's a lot of smoke, how much fire has yet to be determined."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for January

Image

Calling 911? Here's why it could take minutes, not seconds for an answer

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

State Trooper involved in Crawfordsville shooting has Wabash Valley ties

Image

Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 46°

Image

Lincoln vs. Princeton

Image

Rivet vs. Linton

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

The Dangers of Windchill

Image

Leadership changes at Terre Haute City Council

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220