Clear

Man arrested after bodies of 3 children found

Junaid Hashim Mehmood was arrested in connection with the death of three children in Texas, after police say he confessed during a 911 call.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 9:19 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 9:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man was arrested in Houston on Thursday night, hours after a wounded woman and the bodies of three children were discovered inside an apartment, authorities said.

Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment in Texas City about 6:15 p.m. Thursday and found three children ages 5, 2, and an infant dead. A woman at the scene had a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital, where she's in stable condition.

Before the arrest, detectives had said they're looking for a suspect identified as Junaid Hashim Mehmood. They described him as "armed and dangerous," and warned people not to approach him if they see him.

Mehmood, 27, was arrested 25 miles away from the apartment complex where the victims were found. He was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, Texas City Police said in a statement.

The cause of death for the three children has not yet been made available. The suspect's relationship to the children is unclear.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

State Trooper involved in Crawfordsville shooting has Wabash Valley ties

Image

Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 46°

Image

Lincoln vs. Princeton

Image

Rivet vs. Linton

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

The Dangers of Windchill

Image

Leadership changes at Terre Haute City Council

Image

McDonalds donations to Boys and Girls Club

Image

New blessing box donated after old one has wind damage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220