Clear

House Democrats file court motion to defend Obamacare

In their first hours in control of the House of Representatives, Democrats filed a motion to intervene in an...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In their first hours in control of the House of Representatives, Democrats filed a motion to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit that threatens to bring down the Affordable Care Act.

The petition is signed by new House counsel Douglas Letter who wrote, "The House seeks to offer a defense addressing the same questions of law that the present parties are litigating."

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Health and medical

Health care

Health care policy and law

Health care reform

Health insurance

Insurance

Law and legal system

Obamacare

Political organizations

Political platforms and issues

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

Notably, Donald Verrilli, who defended the law as former President Barack Obama's solicitor general and is now in private practice, is also on the brief representing the House.

A federal judge in Texas last month ruled that the ACA is unconstitutional because Congress eliminated the individual mandate penalty by reducing it to $0, starting this year. This rendered the mandate itself unconstitutional and the rest of the law therefore cannot stand.

The Trump administration is not defending Obamacare, so a coalition of Democratic states is appealing the judge's ruling.

The filing was expected as party's leaders have repeatedly said they would swiftly work to uphold the health care law.

As part of its rules package for the 116th Congress, the Democrats granted themselves authorization to intervene in the lawsuit that threatens to bring down the landmark health care law. It directed the House's Office of General Counsel to represent lawmakers in any litigation involving the act and authorizes hiring of outside counsel.

The House late Thursday voted in the rules package, which the majority party -- now the Democrats -- adopts at the start of a new Congress.

The newly empowered Democratic leadership also scheduled a vote for next Wednesday on a standalone resolution affirming the House's authorization to intervene in the lawsuit. This would put Republicans on the record voting specifically for or against defending Obamacare and its protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

Supporting the Affordable Care Act, including its popular provisions that protect those with less-than-perfect health histories, helped Democrats retake the House in the midterm elections in November. Since then, the party's leaders have repeatedly said they will swiftly work to uphold the law.

The move to intervene, however, is largely symbolic. Some Affordable Care Act supporters say that Democratic lawmakers would be better off passing legislation to address the lawsuit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

State Trooper involved in Crawfordsville shooting has Wabash Valley ties

Image

Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 46°

Image

Lincoln vs. Princeton

Image

Rivet vs. Linton

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

The Dangers of Windchill

Image

Leadership changes at Terre Haute City Council

Image

McDonalds donations to Boys and Girls Club

Image

New blessing box donated after old one has wind damage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220