Clear

China gives its slowing economy a new shot in the arm

China is taking new steps to encourage bank lending and stimulate the country's flagging economy.The ...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China is taking new steps to encourage bank lending and stimulate the country's flagging economy.

The People's Bank of China is slashing the amount of money that banks are required to hold in reserve, the latest in a series of policy changes the government has taken to support growth.

Asia

Business, economy and trade

Central banks

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Economic conditions

Economic decline

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Monetary policy

Public finance

Public finance agencies and treasuries

The central bank said Friday it would cut its reserve requirement ratio by 1 percentage point over the next month. The reductions will be made in two stages on January 15 and January 25.

Together, the new measures should inject about 800 billion yuan ($116 billion) into the world's second largest economy as growth slows and a trade war with the United States takes its toll.

Economists said the move was partly about managing the amount of money in circulation ahead of Chinese New Year, when cash is often exchanged as gifts.

But Capital Economics said the policy change is "also intended to provide support to the economy and will be reinforced with further easing soon."

Stimulus efforts move up a gear

Analysts at Macquarie Capital said that the rate cut shows government efforts to support the economy have now moved to the "second level" and should signal to investors that more stimulus is in the pipeline.

After decades of sharp expansion, the Chinese economy is cooling. Growth in 2018 is set to be the weakest since 1990, and 2019 looks even worse.

China is feeling the effects of a darkening trade outlook and government attempts to rein in risky lending after a rapid rise in debt levels.

"Given the pressures the economy is facing though, it could still be months before growth stabilizes," noted the analysts at Capital Economics.

Fears about China's economic health have already rattled financial markets. The issue became a major focus for investors this week when Apple (AAPL) warned that it would sell fewer iPhones because of the slowdown.

What remains uncertain is the severity of the slowdown and how far the Chinese government will go in trying to soften its impact. One big wild card is how the trade war between the United States and China will play out in 2019. Beijing said Friday that talks aimed at ending the dispute would resume next week.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase said that the central bank's action suggests that "the Chinese government is tilting toward a growth-oriented stance."

The analysts said the central bank may cut the reserve requirement ratio further, and pump more money into the economy in the form of infrastructure investment and tax cuts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

State Trooper involved in Crawfordsville shooting has Wabash Valley ties

Image

Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 46°

Image

Lincoln vs. Princeton

Image

Rivet vs. Linton

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

The Dangers of Windchill

Image

Leadership changes at Terre Haute City Council

Image

McDonalds donations to Boys and Girls Club

Image

New blessing box donated after old one has wind damage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220