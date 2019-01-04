7 killed in fiery interstate crash

Seven people are dead and several have been transported from the scene of a fiery multivehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound near Gainesville, Florida, according to authorities.

A photo posted by the Alachua County Fire Rescue shows a tractor-trailer in flames with a vehicle under its left side.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers, a passenger van and a midsize sedan were involved in the crash.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon at mile marker 393 on I-75 southbound.

Some of the patients transported from the scene have critical injuries, according to the fire and medical service.

The vehicle fire was put out by crews arriving on scene.