Your 2019 Golden Globes viewing guide

The 76th Golden Globes will kick off awards season Sunday and we are here to get you ready for it.Her...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 7:58 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 7:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The 76th Golden Globes will kick off awards season Sunday and we are here to get you ready for it.

Here's what you need to know about Hollywood's golden night, brought to you by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, to honor the best in film and television.

Who's hosting?

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are going to try their best to fill the shoes of the last duo to oversee the festivities, comedy besties Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who finished their three-year reign in 2015.

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh gear up for Golden Globes

Oh is nominated in the best performance by an actress in a TV series category for her role in "Killing Eve," so that might add to the excitement.

Top nominees

With six nods including best musical or comedy, "Vice" starring Christian Bale as Dick Cheney is the film with the most nominations. "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" leads the television categories with four.

See the full nominations list

The best motion picture in the drama category has three black films. "Black Panther," "BlacKKKlansman," and "If Beale Street Could Talk." They are competing against "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "A Star is Born."

Speaking of "A Star is Born," lots of eyes will be on how it fares because it's been a buzzed-about hit as a possible darling for the Oscars.

The 1976 version proved to be a Golden Globes winner for Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, and we will find out Sunday night whether the stars of the new version, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, will experience the same magic.

Presenters

Some of the biggest names in the industry are set to present at the ceremony. They include Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong'o, Saoirse Ronan, Sterling K. Brown, Harrison Ford, Halle Berry and Chadwick Boseman.

Halle Berry, Chadwick Boseman and Chrissy Metz are among Golden Globe presenters

Moments to watch

If Oh is to be believed, the show won't be that political, at least not coming from the hosts.

"I'm not interested in [talking about Trump] at all," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "What I'm interested in is pointing to actual real change. I want to focus on that 'cause people can pooh-pooh Hollywood all they want — and there is a lot to pooh-pooh, sure — but we also make culture."

But that doesn't mean someone won't talk about politics in their acceptance speech. In fact, we are almost betting on it.

And this year Jeff Bridges receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award so we have high hopes for The Dude entertaining us with his remarks.

Where to watch

The ceremony airs live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

