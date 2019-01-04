Clear

German politicians targeted by hackers

Hackers have leaked the personal data and documents of hundreds of German lawmakers, a government spokeswoma...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hackers have leaked the personal data and documents of hundreds of German lawmakers, a government spokeswoman said Friday.

"Germany's federal government is taking this incident very seriously," German government spokeswoman Martina Fietz told reporters.

Earlier Friday, Germany's Left Party confirmed about 100 of its politicians had been the target of an attack.

The private information included credit card details, phone numbers and email addresses, party spokeswoman Sonja Giese said.

The data leak had affected the party's parliamentarians in the Bundestag as well as politicians at the state level, Giese added.

Germany's BSI federal cyber agency said Friday it was as yet unclear who had perpetrated the hack.

"We do not know who is behind this attack or where the stolen data comes from. The national cyberdefense center has taken over the central coordination," a spokesperson told CNN.

"There are no concerns that the government network has been affected, however we will continue to investigate," the spokesperson added.

This is not the first time German politicians have been targeted.

In 2015, pro-Russian hackers claimed responsibility for a series of cyberattacks that brought down government websites.

