Clear

Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union on January 29

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a letter on Thursday inviting President Donald Trump to deliver the annual...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 9:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 9:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a letter on Thursday inviting President Donald Trump to deliver the annual State of the Union address later this month.

The California Democrat released the letter just hours after her election and swearing-in as speaker on the first day of the new Congress.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Nancy Pelosi

Political events

Political Figures - US

Politics

Speeches

State of the Union address

US Congress

Political organizations

US Democratic Party

US political parties

"In the spirit of our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in the House Chamber," the letter read.

The annual speech is traditionally delivered by the president before a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the invitation of the speaker.

Pelosi's formal invitation to Trump at the beginning of her new tenure as speaker came as she and other congressional Democrats remained at an impasse with the President over his proposed border wall with Mexico. At the time of the letter's release, the partial government shutdown resulting from the impasse was nearly two weeks long.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

McDonalds donations to Boys and Girls Club

Image

New blessing box donated after old one has wind damage

Image

State Trooper involved in shooting from Wabash Valley

Image

100 Women Who Care donation

Image

Personal mission statement speaker

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A new sheriff suits up in Knox County

Image

Are animal shelter returns up this year?

Image

Man arrested after 18-year warrant

Image

More information released on Greene County man arrested after standoff

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts