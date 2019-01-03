Clear

Pelosi calls Trump's border wall 'a waste of money' and 'an immorality'

House Democrats vowed to press ahead on Thursday with plans to pass a legislative package that would reopen ...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 9:10 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Democrats vowed to press ahead on Thursday with plans to pass a legislative package that would reopen shuttered parts of the federal government without providing any new money for President Donald Trump's promised border wall -- despite a White House veto threat.

Newly elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized the President's wall as "a waste of money" and "an immorality" during a news conference hours after reclaiming the gavel in the new Congress and ahead of an expected House vote later Thursday on the legislative package.

Border control

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Immigration

Immigration politics

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations

International relations and national security

Legislation

Nancy Pelosi

National security

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Territorial and national borders

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US federal government

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US-Mexico border wall

White House

The partial government shutdown stretched into its 13th day on Thursday, when the new Democratic House majority was sworn in.

House Democrats plan to vote on a legislative package made up of six full-year spending bills to reopen the closed parts of the federal government as well as a stopgap funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security that would maintain existing funding levels through February 8, effectively delaying a fight over the border wall until that time.

The key sticking point in the shutdown fight is the President's demand for $5 billion in wall funding, which congressional Democrats have refused to meet.

House Democrats have stressed that the measures they plan to vote on would not provide any additional funding for a border wall, leading congressional Republicans and the White House to call the effort a "nonstarter." On Thursday evening, the White House issued a veto threat against the legislation ahead of the expected House vote.

As the stalemate continues, there is no end in sight to the partial shutdown, which is affecting hundreds of thousands of federal workers who have either been furloughed or have had to work without pay.

"We're trying to open up government," Pelosi said on Thursday.

But she suggested that Democrats don't plan to budge from their refusal to allocate wall money.

"We're not doing a wall," Pelosi said emphatically. "Does anybody have any doubt? We are not doing a wall."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

McDonalds donations to Boys and Girls Club

Image

New blessing box donated after old one has wind damage

Image

State Trooper involved in shooting from Wabash Valley

Image

100 Women Who Care donation

Image

Personal mission statement speaker

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A new sheriff suits up in Knox County

Image

Are animal shelter returns up this year?

Image

Man arrested after 18-year warrant

Image

More information released on Greene County man arrested after standoff

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts