Clear

Herb Kelleher, Southwest Airlines founder, dies at 87

Herb Kelleher, the eccentric founder of Southwest Airlines, died Thursday. He was 87.The company anno...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 9:08 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 9:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Herb Kelleher, the eccentric founder of Southwest Airlines, died Thursday. He was 87.

The company announced his passing in a statement that described Kelleher as a "pioneer, a maverick, and an innovator." The cause of death was not disclosed.

Air transportation

Airlines

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

North America

Society

Southwest Airlines

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

Transportation and warehousing

United States

"His vision revolutionized commercial aviation and democratized the skies," the company said. "Herb's passion, zest for life, and insatiable investment in relationships made lasting and immeasurable impressions on all who knew him and will forever be the bedrock and esprit de corps of Southwest Airlines."

He is survived by his wife and three of their four children, according to a blog post from the company.

Kelleher was a young lawyer living in Texas before leaving his firm to start Southwest in the 1960s with the goal of providing low-cost transportation among Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. But then-competitors Braniff, Trans Texas, and Continental Airlines fought to keep his startup out of the skies with a temporary restraining order.

Kelleher personally fought the ban, without charging a penny in legal fees, all the way to the Supreme Court of Texas, which eventually ruled in favor of Southwest.

The company — which has become known for its cheap fares, lack of seating assignments and all-coach cabins — began flying in 1971. It evolved into a driving force in the airline industry with routes all over the United States.

"I knew nothing about Airlines, which I think made me eminently qualified to start one because what we tried to do at Southwest was get away from the traditional way that airlines had done business," he told NPR's Guy Raz in 2016. "I think that was very helpful."

Kelleher served as Southwest's executive chairman from March 1978 until May 2008 and as president and CEO from September 1981 through June 2001, according to the company. He held the chairman emeritus title at the time of his death.

"His vision for making air travel affordable for all revolutionized the industry," Southwest chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement. "But his legacy extends far beyond our industry and far beyond the world of entrepreneurship. He inspired people; he motivated people; he challenged people—and, he kept us laughing all the way."

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said Kelleher's vision "brought the freedom of travel to hundreds of millions of people, and his appetite for taking on any real or perceived battle was unmatched."

"His style presents the ultimate case study for airlines or any service company whereby if you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers, which will take care of your shareholders," Parker said. "That simple yet profound way of leading continues to inspire us, and we aspire to honor Herb's example."

In his 2016 interview with NPR, Kelleher described his affinity for Wild Turkey bourbon, said he smoked for the vast majority of his life and enjoyed cheese crackers for breakfast.

He also reminisced about a promotion from Southwest Airlines' early days. Kelleher promised customers they'd pay the lowest fare possible. But if they paid a higher fare, "we would give you a free bottle of whiskey."

"For a couple of months, we became the largest liquor distributor in the state of Texas," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

McDonalds donations to Boys and Girls Club

Image

New blessing box donated after old one has wind damage

Image

State Trooper involved in shooting from Wabash Valley

Image

100 Women Who Care donation

Image

Personal mission statement speaker

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A new sheriff suits up in Knox County

Image

Are animal shelter returns up this year?

Image

Man arrested after 18-year warrant

Image

More information released on Greene County man arrested after standoff

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts