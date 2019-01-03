Clear

Bernie Sanders has a problem

Bernie Sanders is (almost-certainly-I-mean-let's-be-honest-with-each-other) running for president in 2020....

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 9:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 9:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bernie Sanders is (almost-certainly-I-mean-let's-be-honest-with-each-other) running for president in 2020.

Lots of people think he is a top-tier contender -- and might even be sort of a co-favorite with former Vice President Joe Biden.

2016 Presidential election

Bernie Sanders

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

I am not really one of them. Or to put a finer point on it: I don't think Sanders' 2016 campaign -- in which he quite clearly overachieved -- is indicative of how he will fare in the 2020 race.

Here's one example why:

On Wednesday night, Sanders was asked by Anderson Cooper whether he was aware, during the 2016 campaign, of the allegations -- recently published by The New York Times -- of sexism and sexual harassment within his operation.

"I was a little bit busy running around the country trying to make the case," said Sanders.

That is not a good answer. At all. Ever. And especially not amid the ongoing impact of the #MeToo movement on the culture and political world.

(Worth noting: He did apologize "to any woman who felt that she was not treated appropriately," and added: "If I run, we will do better next time.")

The larger point here is that Sanders got away with lots of flubs and gaffes -- like this one -- during the course of the 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton because a) no one believed, particularly in the early days of the race, that he had any real chance and b) she simply never really went after him.

Sanders has spent decades in the House and Senate. Clinton barely mentioned the thousands of votes he took -- she did spend some time on his votes in support of gun rights -- largely because she was afraid of pissing off liberals who were already skeptical of her.

That won't be the case when (I mean, if) Sanders runs for president this time. He won't be a plucky outsider charging at a windmill. He will be one of the best-known candidates, someone others are looking to knock down a peg to bump up their own chances.

Sanders' steadfast support among liberals may withstand that scrutiny. But that scrutiny is coming in ways that the Vermont independent has never seen before.

The Point: The challenge for Sanders in 2020 is very different than the one he faced in 2016. Different -- and harder.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

McDonalds donations to Boys and Girls Club

Image

New blessing box donated after old one has wind damage

Image

State Trooper involved in shooting from Wabash Valley

Image

100 Women Who Care donation

Image

Personal mission statement speaker

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A new sheriff suits up in Knox County

Image

Are animal shelter returns up this year?

Image

Man arrested after 18-year warrant

Image

More information released on Greene County man arrested after standoff

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts