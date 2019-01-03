Clear

Washington Post: DOJ looking into whether Zinke lied to federal investigators

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke could be in additional legal trouble despite departing his post, as ...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 2:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke could be in additional legal trouble despite departing his post, as The Washington Post reported Thursday that he's being investigated for possibly lying to federal investigators.

According to the Post, three people familiar with the matter said the Justice Department's public integrity section is looking into whether Zinke lied to Interior Department inspector general investigators. Zinke was the subject of multiple inspector general investigations while head of the Interior Department.

Companies

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Politics

Ryan Zinke

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Washington Post

White House

US Cabinet

President Donald Trump in December announced Zinke would be leaving the administration at the end of 2018 -- just one of several high-profile departures from his team at the end of the year, including the White House chief of staff and defense secretary.

After Trump announced he was leaving, Zinke said in a statement that he was proud of his work as interior secretary and called the allegations against him "false."

"I love working for the President and am incredibly proud of all the good work we've accomplished together," Zinke wrote on Twitter. "However, after 30 years of public service, I cannot justify spending thousands of dollars defending myself and my family against false allegations."

The Interior Department IG has opened multiple inquiries into the secretary, including the department's handling of a Connecticut casino project, whether the boundaries for Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument were redrawn to benefit a state lawmaker and conversations between Zinke and Halliburton Chairman David Lesar about a land development project in Zinke's hometown of Whitefish, Montana.

It was during these investigations that investigators became wary that Zinke had lied to them and alerted the DOJ, according to The Washington Post, citing the people familiar with the matter.

A spokesman for Zinke told The Washington Post that Zinke voluntarily participated in the interviews for the probe looking into the Connecticut casino project, and said, according to the paper, "to the best of his knowledge answered all questions truthfully."

Zinke has previously denied all wrongdoing.

"I follow all rules, procedures, regulations and most importantly the law," Zinke previously told CNN. "This is another politically driven investigation that has no merit."

The Justice Department declined to comment to CNN's inquiry on the matter.

Additionally, Interior Department spokeswoman Heather Swift told CNN that "due to the lapse in appropriations, the Department is unable to respond to inquiries unrelated to shutdown."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Central students return to school after car crash kills three classmates

Image

Barricade situation ends early Thursday

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

Image

Hutsonville Fire latest

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220