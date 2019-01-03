Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- The blue wave turned the tide in Washington as Democrats took control of the House and elected Nancy Pelosi as speaker. The new majority will bring aggressive oversight of the Trump administration.

-- The partial government shutdown is nearly two weeks old and is the fourth-longest in US history. Gridlock in Washington signals no end in sight.

-- US citizen Paul Whelan is formally charged in Russia with espionage, his lawyer said. His family claims he's innocent and was in Russia for a wedding.

-- A Florida girl had her SAT result flagged. She said she didn't cheat and hired a famous lawyer to back her.

-- Apple's bombshell warning stoked Wall Street's worst fears, and the Dow plunged.

-- A man attacked a McDonald's employee over a straw, and she fought back. It was caught on video.

-- Saudi prosecutors sought the death penalty for five of the 11 suspects accused of murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi as their trial began in Riyadh.

-- Netflix boasted that 45 million accounts watched its original film, "Bird Box." But disclosing its ratings data could open Pandora's box.