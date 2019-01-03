Clear

Apple's problems sound alarm bells about China's future

Apple has a China problem. CEO Tim Cook took to the airwaves on Wednesday to announce an earnings miss for t...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Apple has a China problem. CEO Tim Cook took to the airwaves on Wednesday to announce an earnings miss for the fourth quarter of 2018, which he attributed to a decline in sales in the China market. The slump reflects a broader slowdown of the Chinese economy as the consequences of the ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States being to manifest.

For careful observers, this should not come as a surprise. China's fourth quarter 2018 purchasing manager's index data was at 49.4, a clear signal that China's economy is slowing — anything below 50 signals a slowing economy and dampened prospects for future growth.

Apple Inc

Asia

China

Companies

Continents and regions

East Asia

Business, economy and trade

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

International trade

North America

The Americas

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

Trade wars

United States

China's economic vulnerability is based on its very unbalanced growth model. In other advanced economies such as the United States, spending by consumers contributes as much as two-thirds or more of overall GDP. In China, consumption has risen from 35% 10 years ago, but it is still not near 60% of GDP, indicating an unbalanced economy that places emphasis on exports and investment, both of which, in the long run, are not sustainable.

China's success as an export powerhouse is well understood, as many of the things that American consumers own bear the "made in China" label. Its emphasis on investment-driven growth has come by way of investment in infrastructure, construction, property development, high-speed rail and transit facilities. Investment in infrastructure and heavy construction turbo-boosted China's economy in 2008 and for the next five years, but it issued a tremendous amount of debt to support such growth. Currently, the debt-to-GDP ratio for China stands at an alarming 250% of GDP, an unsustainable number and one that presents formidable challenge to China's economic policymakers.

As the US-China trade war escalated and the US placed tariffs on over $200 billion dollars of Chinese exports, demand has decreased since these goods are now more expensive in the US market. There are widespread reports that factories are laying off workers and enforcing hiring freezes across China's industrial landscape. In the manufacturing hub of Guangdong Province, factories have been dismissing workers, telling them to go home early for the Chinese New Year without pay as factory orders from American companies dry up.

As the impact of the US-China trade war begins to filter through the Chinese economy, the Chinese consumer is taking action to prepare for an uncertain future. Consumers are the first to realize the change in fortunes within China's economy, and are spending less over fear of job loss and depressed wages consumer sentiment.

What's more, within China, Apple is facing lower-priced competition by the likes of Samsung, Huawei, Xiomi and ZTE. Phones offered by Apple's Chinese competitors are both packed with features and sell at a fraction of what an iPhone sells for in China.

The ongoing US-China trade war will also impact the broader global economy. The German, South Korean and Japanese economy provide important inputs and supplies to the Chinese manufacturing economy. When Foxconn assembles an iPhone in China, many of the parts that go into the iPhone are imported from South Korea, Japan and Germany. Thus, a slowdown in China will infect other parts of the global economy.

In the months ahead, be prepared to witness continued deterioration of the Chinese economy. This will be reflected in declining asset values such as real estate and equity markets, distressed corporate balance sheets and corporate assets, increased capital flight as a result of a declining Yuan relative to the US dollar, and growing stress within China's financial sector as non-performing loans accelerate within the banking sector. Given this backdrop, 2019 is going to be a challenging year for the Chinese economy and China's policymakers as they juggle numerous challenges across multiple dimensions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Central students return to school after car crash kills three classmates

Image

Barricade situation ends early Thursday

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

Image

Hutsonville Fire latest

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220