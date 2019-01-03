Clear

Acting AG Whitaker reveals federal prosecutor still investigating GOP claims of FBI misconduct

A top federal prosecutor in Utah is continuing to investigate allegations that the FBI abused its powers in ...

A top federal prosecutor in Utah is continuing to investigate allegations that the FBI abused its powers in surveilling a former Trump campaign adviser and should have done more to investigate the Clinton Foundation, according to a source familiar with the matter.

While the Justice Department has not publicly commented on the investigation in almost a year, the source said acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told former Attorney General Ed Meese during a breakfast meeting in Washington on Wednesday that US Attorney John Huber is continuing his investigation into the wide-ranging allegations.

The meeting was first reported by the AP.

The source said that Whitaker did not provide Meese with any details on Huber's work or his findings -- but this is the most recent indication from senior Justice Department leadership that Huber's work is still ongoing.

The source could not confirm who first raised the issue at the meeting or why it was being discussed.

In March 2018, amid calls by Republican lawmakers for a second special counsel, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed that Huber was looking into allegations that the FBI abused its powers in surveilling Carter Page, and investigating claims that more should have been done to investigate Hillary Clinton's ties to a Russian nuclear energy agency.

The department has provided no public updates on Huber's work and the source could not confirm to CNN when Huber will finish his investigation, or whether he has been able to substantiate any of the GOP's allegations.

Huber wields significant power as a federal prosecutor with the ability to bring charges and convene a grand jury, if necessary.

CNN has reached out to Meese for comment.

