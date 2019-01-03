Clear

Olivia Newton-John addresses health rumors

Actress Olivia Newton-John shared a video on social media addressing rumors about her heath.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 11:43 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 12:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Olivia Newton-John assured her fans she's "doing great" in a new video posted Wednesday, amid rumors the legendary performer is in declining health.

"I just want to say that the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote," the singer said in a video posted to her official Facebook page. "I'm doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that's possible."

Newton-John revealed in September that she was battling cancer for the third time.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and in the aftermath of her recovery, became an advocate for breast cancer screening. She was diagnosed again in 2013 and recovered but kept that battle private.

This week, tabloid reports claimed the "Grease" star was in failing health.

In her video, Newton-John thanked her fans for their "wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia."

"Here's to a wonderful 2019," she added in a tweet.

