Clear

One type of diversity we don't talk about at work: Body size

As a plus-size woman working in offices filled with birthday cakes and free snacks, Laura Bogart was hyper-a...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 12:14 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As a plus-size woman working in offices filled with birthday cakes and free snacks, Laura Bogart was hyper-aware of the looks and stares.

"I would want it and not eat it and think 'What am I going to look like as the only person of size and I'm eating the cupcake?'" she says.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Food and drink

Food products

Kinds of foods and beverages

Sweets and desserts

Diet and nutrition

Diet, nutrition and fitness

Discrimination

Health and medical

Obesity

Societal issues

Society

Employee promotions

Human resources and personnel management

Labor and employment

Personnel changes

Personnel management

Diversity

Bogart, now a freelance writer, has learned to stay silent during discussion of diets and cleanses.

"This is not the most empowered answer ever, but I put my headphones on and I just don't pay attention," she says.

Bogart isn't just being paranoid. Research shows that in the workplace, obese employees are stereotyped as "lazy, unmotivated, unintelligent, sloppy and lacking willpower." These stereotypes aren't just hurtful, they can have a direct impact on an employer's perception of an employee.

The shadow of stigma

Studies show that discrimination increases the higher a person's body mass index. Obese or overweight people are often viewed as lacking self-control, which then translates to a lack of desirable leadership skills. As a result, they may be passed over for promotions or, in some cases, they may not get hired in the first place.

Women are slightly more likely than men to suffer the fallout from such stereotypes, says Rebecca Pearl, a psychologist and assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania. Women tend to experience discrimination beginning at lower BMIs than men, in part because a woman's level of attractiveness can have more of an impact on her career.

It's not only plus-size people who suffer, Pearl says. In an office obsessed with appearance and weight, for example, internalized weight bias can even affect how people perceive themselves and their abilities.

"Weight stigma affects everyone," she says. "So even people who are lean can be affected."

Fighting the stigma

With the exception of Michigan and cities like San Francisco and Washington, DC, overweight people are not a protected class throughout most of the United States, meaning it is technically legal to discriminate against someone based on his or her weight.

"This is the bigger issue: if someone is blatantly discriminated against, there is no legal recourse," Pearl says. "It seems common sense, but it is not included in civil rights protections."

Because of this, Pearl says, there's often a blind spot in company diversity trainings. Companies may address microaggressions and hostile behavior related to race, gender, and religion, but few address how this behavior relates to size.

"When we see diversity trainings, we don't hear 'body size' and 'body shape' talked about, even though it is a diversity issue," she says. "A major issue with obesity is it's seen as controllable. People face more blame; something like race, it's pretty agreed upon that someone cannot choose or change their race."

Pearl recommends companies include body and size diversity in their workplace trainings, taking special care to include examples of microaggressive behaviors that can spread the bias.

"Even if it's not directed toward them, if they hear someone commenting on other peoples' weight, a negative comment about what someone else's body looks like and the clothing they're wearing — I've heard from patients that's hard not to apply to yourself if you're of that same weight status," Pearl says. "It's not uncommon in our culture. There's a lot of talk about weight and dieting and for some reason people feel more inclined to comment on weight than other things."

Bogart says to some extent, she's given up on trying to fit into the office mold.

"When I was younger, I would hear that stuff and I would be like, 'Oh my God, your nightmare is looking like I look,'" she says. "It's interesting because to some degree, we are always ingrained to look at people of size differently. It's a profound cultural bias. Things will get better, but it will never fully change."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barricade situation ends early Thursday

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

Image

Hutsonville Fire latest

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

Image

The Terre Haute Police set to receive new armored vehicle

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak