Clear

We're in Week 2. How long did the longest government shutdown stretch? 21 days

The partial government shutdown is nearly two weeks old, ...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 12:13 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 12:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The partial government shutdown is nearly two weeks old, with no end in sight.

Negotiations between the White House and congressional Democrats to reopen the government are at a standstill. President Donald Trump wants $5 billion for his border wall. Democrats say not a chance.

Budget deficits

Business, economy and trade

Economy and economic indicators

Federal budget

Federal budget deficit

Government and public administration

Government budgets

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Public debt

Public finance

US federal government shutdowns

Government bodies and offices

Political organizations

US Democratic Party

US federal government

US political parties

White House

Bill Clinton

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

US Congress

US Republican Party

And so the stalemate continues. That begs the question: what was the longest shutdown in US history?

That would be the 21-day clash between President Bill Clinton and the GOP Congress that stretched from December 1995 to January 1996.

It lasted three weeks

Congressional Republicans clashed with Clinton, a Democrat, over federal spending. The Republicans refused to OK a spending bill because they wanted the Democrats and the White House to, among other things, agree to deep cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.

The GOP also wanted the White House to rely on Congressional Budget Office figures for their budget calculations, which weren't as optimistic as projections from the administration's Office of Management and Budget.

The shutdown ended after 21 full days -- from December 16, 1995 to January 5, 1996. And it did so only after Clinton bowed to a key Republican demand: submitting a seven-year balanced budget plan scored by the Congressional Budget Office.

The public blamed the Republicans

It wasn't the only shutdown during the Clinton administration. An earlier one lasted five days, from November 14 to November 19, 1995.

The shutdown was clearly blamed on the Republicans, according to polls conducted at the time. The Republicans controlled the House and Senate at the time even though the Democratic Clinton, was in the White House.

Some form of a government shutdown also occurred during other administrations. Here's a look back. And it wasn't always over money. The government has also shut down over abortions and an aircraft carrier.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barricade situation ends early Thursday

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

Image

Hutsonville Fire latest

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

Image

The Terre Haute Police set to receive new armored vehicle

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak