'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel is expecting

Baby meets world in a few months.
Danielle Fishel, star of "Boy Meets World" and its spin-off, "Girl Meets World," announced Wednesday that she is expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Jensen Karp.
Baby boy Karp is due in July, and Fishel, 37, and Karp, 39, "can't wait."
"I'm eating for two. I'm napping with wild abandon," Fishel wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo showing her sneakers and Karp's tennis shoes, along with a small pair for the baby. "Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I'm shopping). I'm nesting. I'm reading books."
She went on to write, "I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials."
"I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps. I'm confident. I feel inadequate," she wrote. "I'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited."
Karp, a producer, also shared the news on his Instagram account and jokingly posted a composite photo of what the baby might look like.
"Couldn't be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel," Karp wrote in the caption. "Even though we used one of those websites and found out it will look like the monster in the next photo..."
