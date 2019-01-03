Clear

Carrie Ann Inaba replaces Julie Chen on 'The Talk'

"The Talk" has found its new co-host."Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba has replaced Julie Chen on the CBS talk show.

Posted By: CNN Wire

"The Talk" has found its new co-host.

"Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba has replaced Julie Chen on the CBS talk show.

The news was announced on Wednesday's show, and Inaba celebrated by posting a photo on her official Instagram account of herself with fellow co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Eve and Sara Gilbert.

"New Year, New Gig! I am officially a host of @TheTalkCbs!" Inaba wrote in the caption. "I'm so excited to join the table with these incredible ladies @thesaragilbert @therealeve @sherylunderwood @sharonosbourne."

"I look forward to a wonderful year ahead.... Thank you 2019, it's already turning out to be pretty spectacular!" Inaba added.

The daytime talk show has been searching for a permanent replacement since September, when Chen left after her husband, Les Moonves, stepped down as chief executive of CBS amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Julie Chen officially leaves 'The Talk'

"Right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and young son," said Chen, who was on the show from its inception in 2010.

Inaba told "Entertainment Tonight" she has the spring to get used to her new schedule before she has to juggle the gig with her duties on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

"I've never had a job where I've come in every day in my entire life!" she said. "And I think 'Dancing with the Stars,' what's great is, because it's live and we just judge, I show up after 'The Talk.' It works out perfectly! I couldn't have asked for a more ideal situation."

