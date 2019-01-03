Clear

UK army seeks 'snowflakes' and 'selfie addicts' in recruitment ads

If you're a millennial who's addicted to taking selfies, video gaming or consider yourself a class clown, yo...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 10:10 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 10:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If you're a millennial who's addicted to taking selfies, video gaming or consider yourself a class clown, you could be exactly what the British Army is looking for.

For its 2019 recruitment campaign, "Your Army Needs You," the army is seeking recruits from the "snowflake generation."

Armed forces

Internet and WWW

Military

Selfies

Social media

Technology

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Europe

Marketing and advertising

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

The army drew inspiration from the World War I-era "Your Country Needs You" poster featuring Field Marshal Lord Kitchener, and recreated a series of videos and posters to attract people between the ages of 16 and 25.

The posters feature six soldiers labeled with stereotypes of younger people, before listing a positive value for each that would be welcomed by the army.

"Selfie addicts" have confidence, "snowflakes" have compassion, "phone zombies" have focus, "binge gamers" have drive, "class clowns" have spirit, and "me me me millennials" have self-belief, according to the posters.

The army says the campaign shows young people who are ambitious and feel undervalued have the potential to work for a job with "real purpose" and "do meaningful work."

It also released several ads featuring young people being labeled a stereotype before portraying them in army roles working abroad in war zones and providing humanitarian relief.

Portrayed is a late-night video gamer who the army claims has "stamina," and a slow supermarket worker who is bullied by her colleagues but who is described by the campaign as a "perfectionist" who's "resilient." Another video portrays a worker fooling around in the office, followed by the line: "there's always room for people with a bit of spirit."

The campaign was intended to show that "the army sees people differently" and that they "look beyond the stereotypes and spot the potential in young people," Major General Paul Nanson said in a statement.

"We understand the drive they have to succeed and recognize their need for a bigger sense of purpose in a job where they can do something meaningful."

British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said in a statement that the campaign was "a powerful call to action that appeals to those seeking to make a difference as part of a innovative and inclusive team."

He said joining the army "provides comradeship, adventure and opportunity like no other job does."

The campaign comes after it was revealed last year that the British Army failed to meet recruitment targets, with only 77,000 fully trained troops compared to its 82,500 target.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barricade situation ends early Thursday

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

Image

Hutsonville Fire latest

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

Image

The Terre Haute Police set to receive new armored vehicle

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak