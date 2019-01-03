Clear

Teen charged after fatal egg-throwing prank

An egg-throwing prank in suburban Houston, Texas, ended with a 14-year-old facing a murder charge after the SUV he was driving plowed into a truck and killed a woman, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 8:57 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 9:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

What started as an egg-throwing prank in suburban Houston, Texas, ended with a 14-year-old facing a murder charge after the SUV he was driving plowed into a truck and killed a woman, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The teen driver and his passengers were reportedly throwing eggs at other cars before the crash, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said via Twitter.

The fatal crash occurred Tuesday afternoon when the 14-year-old, with two other juveniles as passengers, drove a GMC Acadia at a high speed through a red light and struck a Ford pickup truck, the sheriff's office said.

The Ford's driver, identified as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala, was dead at the scene when paramedics arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of a late-model Lincoln, also targeted in the egg throwing, allegedly brandished a semi-automatic handgun and chased after the GMC Acadia at high speeds, according to Gonzalez.

CNN affiliate KHOU reported that the driver of the Lincoln is cooperating with investigators, who are trying to determine why the underage teen had access to the SUV.

The unidentified 14-year-old driver, who broke an ankle in the crash, was charged with murder and booked into the county juvenile detention center, Gonzalez said.

The sheriff's vehicular crimes division is investigating the incident.

"We don't wish harm on anyone. No one. But the parents... let's take care of our kids. Where were those parents of those teens?" Zavala's sister, Fabiola, told KHOU. "If you know your son is a bad kid, you need to be on top of them. What are they up to? Who are they hanging out with? What are they doing?"

This story has been revised to correct the spelling of the GMC Acadia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barricade situation ends early Thursday

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

Image

Hutsonville Fire latest

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

Image

The Terre Haute Police set to receive new armored vehicle

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak