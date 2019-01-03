Clear

Bristol-Myers Squibb to buy Celgene in $74 billion deal

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb announced Thursday a $74 billion deal to buy Celgene, in one of the biggest m...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 8:45 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 8:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb announced Thursday a $74 billion deal to buy Celgene, in one of the biggest mergers in pharmaceutical industry history.

The deal, which still needs the approval of shareholders and regulators, will be paid with a combination of stock and cash. Bristol-Myers is the result of a 1989 merger of two companies that traced their roots back to the 19th century, and is the eighth largest US drugmaker, with annual revenue of $20.8 billion in 2017. Celgene is the ninth largest with revenue of $13 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Celgene

Companies

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Pharmaceutical industry

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs

Company activities and management

Company strategy

Mergers and acquisitions

The combined company could become the fourth largest pharmaceutical company in the United States.

Shares of Bristol-Myers (BMY) tumbled 15% in premarket trading on the news, while shares of Celgene (CELG) jumped 30%.

--This is a developing story

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barricade situation ends early Thursday

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

Image

Hutsonville Fire latest

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

Image

The Terre Haute Police set to receive new armored vehicle

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak