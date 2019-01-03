Clear

Coachella 2019 lineup: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala to headline

The 2019 Coachella lineup is here.The Coachella ...

The 2019 Coachella lineup is here.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be headlined by Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande.

Artists like Khalid, Zedd, Kid Cudi, Janelle Monae, and the 1975 will be joining them at the music festival -- which is held over two weekends in April.

The festival takes place in Indio, California, every year and draws huge crowds along with big name performers.

Coachella's performances and fashion have been buzzing topics in pop culture.

The most talked about cultural moments that defined 2018

This year's event will be held April 12 to 14 and 19 to 21. Passes go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT.

