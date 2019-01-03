Clear

Nancy Pelosi poised to be elected House speaker in new Congress

Nancy Pelosi is poised to reclaim the title of House speaker on Thursday when the new Democratic majority ar...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 7:24 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 7:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nancy Pelosi is poised to reclaim the title of House speaker on Thursday when the new Democratic majority arrives in Washington and takes over control of the House of Representatives.

A small, but vocal, faction of Democrats initially worked to derail Pelosi's bid to become the next Speaker following the 2018 midterm elections, but no challenger against her ever emerged and she ultimately succeed in winning over many of her critics.

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Nancy Pelosi

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

The longtime House Democratic leader is now on the verge of winning back the position of power she previously held when she served as the first and so far only female House speaker from 2007 to 2011.

In the role of speaker, Pelosi will be one of the most visible members of the Democratic Party to regularly face off against President Donald Trump and will preside over an emboldened and energized Democratic majority that is poised to launch aggressive oversight of the President and his administration.

One of the most immediate challenges that will confront Pelosi as leader of the new House Democratic majority will be the fight over the President's long-promised border wall that triggered a standoff between congressional Democrats and the President and resulted in a partial government shutdown, which is now in its second week.

Pelosi has already outlined a plan for Democrats to pass a legislative package later in the day on Thursday to re-open shuttered parts of the government. Contrary to the President's demands for $5 billion for a border wall, however, the legislation does not provide any new wall funding, setting up an early confrontation between the new Democratic majority and the administration.

Pelosi's path to the speakership

Pelosi always projected confidence that she would reclaim the Speaker's gavel, but faced criticism and pushback along the way.

At the end of November, she secured the nomination to become speaker by winning support from a majority of House Democrats -- a total of 203 votes in closed-door leadership elections. But she came up slightly short of the total 218 votes typically needed to win the speakership in the final January vote.

To become Speaker requires the support of a majority of all members of the House who are present and voting, a threshold that could be as high as 218 votes. It would be possible for Pelosi to win with fewer votes, as several previous House speakers have, if some members vote present or decline to participate.

Ahead of the final vote, Pelosi deployed her deal-making abilities to win over detractors, and by mid-December, she appeared to have secured the votes necessary to prevail after negotiating an agreement with some of the Democrats who had been lobbying to block her from the speakership. As part of the agreement, Pelosi backed a proposal to enact term limits for the party's top three leaders.

"I see myself as a bridge to the next generation of leaders, a recognition of my continuing responsibility to mentor and advance new Members into positions of power and responsibility in the House Democratic Caucus," Pelosi said in a statement at the time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

Image

Hutsonville Fire latest

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

Image

The Terre Haute Police set to receive new armored vehicle

Image

Scams that appear to come from the Sullivan Historical Society

Image

Latest on a Hutsonville fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak