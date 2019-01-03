Clear

Death toll in Russian apartment building explosion rises to 38 -- report

The death toll in a New Year's Eve ...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 7:26 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 7:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The death toll in a New Year's Eve apartment building explosion in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk has risen to 38, state news agency TASS reported Thursday, citing an Emergency Situations Ministry spokesman.

Three people are also currently missing after part of the block collapsed in the suspected gas blast, according to TASS. Six children are among those confirmed dead, the ministry said in an earlier statement.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Building and structure collapses

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Eastern Europe

Europe

Russia

Society

Six people were rescued, including two children. Among them was a baby boy plucked alive by from the rubble by rescuers Tuesday, having endured freezing temperatures. The ministry described his condition at the time as "serious."

The removal of debris was continuing for a fourth day, the ministry said.

The search and rescue operation began Monday when a section of the 10-story building collapsed following a blast. Russia's Investigative Committee is looking into a gas leak as a possible reason for the explosion, according to TASS.

The high-rise in Magnitogorsk, an industrial city in Russia's Chelyabinsk region near the border with Kazakhstan, was home to about 120 people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

Image

Hutsonville Fire latest

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

Image

The Terre Haute Police set to receive new armored vehicle

Image

Scams that appear to come from the Sullivan Historical Society

Image

Latest on a Hutsonville fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak