Clear

Ohio doctor accused of threatening to give Jewish patients wrong medication

A Jewish human rights organization is calling for the license of an Ohio doctor to be revoked after reports ...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 4:05 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 4:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Jewish human rights organization is calling for the license of an Ohio doctor to be revoked after reports of anti-Semitic tweets, including one saying she would intentionally give Jewish patients the wrong medication.

Dr. Lara Kollab was a first-year resident of osteopathic medicine at Cleveland Clinic from July to September 2018, the medical center said in a statement. Her term was supposed to last until July 2019, but the Cleveland Clinic said when her now-deleted social media posts came to light the clinic conducted an internal review.

Cleveland

Continents and regions

Midwestern United States

North America

Ohio

The Americas

United States

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Health and medical

Health care

Health care professionals

Jewish people

Minority and ethnic groups

Pharmaceutical industry

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs

Physicians and surgeons

Society

"Her departure was related to those posts and she has not worked at Cleveland Clinic since September," the medical center said in a statement.

Eileen Sheil, Cleveland Clinic's executive director of corporate communications, told CNN that although Kollab's license is still instated, she does not have the ability to practice medicine at this time.

Kollab was only licensed as a trainee, Sheil said, "which means she has to be part of a residency and she is currently not a resident anywhere." Sheil added that because of the scheduling of residency programs, Kollab cannot join a program until July.

CNN has attempted to reach out to Kollab.

A statement from the clinic confirmed that one of the social media posts was about deliberately giving the wrong medication to Jewish people but emphasized that "multiple safeguards and direct supervision are required for patient care and prescribing medicine. In addition, there have been no reports of any patient harm related to her work."

But even though Kollab is no longer a medical resident, the Simon Wiesenthal Center says there is more to be done to keep the public safe.

"While the Cleveland Clinic did the right thing, this person remains a menace to the community-at-large and has made a mockery of the Hippocratic Oath through her hatred. To protect the public, her Medical License should be revoked," said a statement from Rabbi Marvin Hier, Founder and Dean of the Wiesenthal Center, and Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the Center's Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action.

"We urge authorities to investigate if her threats could be prosecuted," the statement said.

Kollab graduated from a Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, a Jewish affiliated school.

The school tweeted, "Touro College is appalled by the anti-Semitic comments reportedly made by Lara Kollab, a graduate of the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine. The mission of Touro College is to educate, perpetuate and enrich the historic Jewish tradition of tolerance and dignity.

"We are shocked that one of our graduates would voice statements that are antithetical to Touro and to the physicians' Hippocratic Oath."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hutsonville Fire latest

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

Image

The Terre Haute Police set to receive new armored vehicle

Image

Scams that appear to come from the Sullivan Historical Society

Image

Latest on a Hutsonville fire

Image

December was warmer and a lot less wet

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak