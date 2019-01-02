Apple warns that iPhone sales could take a big hit from China slowdown

The iPhone was once Apple's biggest boon. Now it's becoming the company's biggest headache.

Apple warned investors to expect lower sales from the holiday quarter due primarily to "lower than anticipated" iPhone sales in China, according to a letter from CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday.

"While we anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China," Cook wrote in the letter. He pointed in part to "rising trade tensions" with the U.S.

The company now expects revenue for the three months ending in December to be about $84 billion, down from an earlier estimated range of between $89 billion and $93 billion.

Apple shares were briefly halted after hours before Cook's letter was made public, and fell 8% when trading resumed.

