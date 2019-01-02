Clear

Suspect arrested in connection with burglaries at homes of Hollywood celebrities

A man who police believe played a role in burglaries at the homes of celebrities like Jason Derulo, Adam Lam...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man who police believe played a role in burglaries at the homes of celebrities like Jason Derulo, Adam Lambert, and Usher Raymond has been arrested.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday they have arrested 32-year-old Benjamin Eitan Ackerman in connection with a series of burglaries at multimillion-dollar homes in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

Police say Ackerman was found to be in possession of 2,000 pieces of stolen property from at least 13 victims. Items included art, clothing, purses, jewelry and wine.

Authorities allege Ackerman targeted high-end homes and gained access by posing as a buyer or agent at open houses.

An inventory of items recovered by police is listed online.

Detectives said they believe Ackerman has been engaged in criminal activity for several years.

In October, authorities in Los Angeles made four arrests in connection with another string of burglaries involving people like Rihanna, Christina Milian and former Dodgers baseball player Yasiel Puig.

These suspects, police said at the time, used victims' social media postings to time their heists.

