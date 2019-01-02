Clear

Warren hires top Sanders aide ahead of Iowa swing

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who announced on Monday that she is exploring a presidential run, has h...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 4:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 4:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who announced on Monday that she is exploring a presidential run, has hired Brendan Summers, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' Iowa caucus director in 2016, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Summers will help Warren on both Iowa and national efforts, the source said, and has already been involved in planning the senator's visit to Iowa this weekend. Warren is set to hold events in Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Storm Lake and Des Moines over the course of her trip.

The Summers hire sends a powerful early message to progressive activists and political strategists closely watching how the Democratic field takes shape. Warren's path to the nomination will depend in large part on who else -- from the party's progressive bloc, in particular -- decides to jump in the race and the position Warren stakes out for herself in that crowded field.

Representatives from Sanders' camp didn't immediately comment on the hire.

Nabbing a top aide from Sanders' last presidential bid sends a sharp signal to the left about Warren's priorities, both in terms of her commitment to a progressive platform, as well as her recognition of the outsized importance of a strong showing in Iowa.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton defeated Sanders in the Iowa caucus only by a slim margin. Eight years earlier, then-Sen. Barack Obama's victory there -- even as he trailed in national polling -- set him on the path to a historic nomination.

Pete D'Alessandro, Sanders' 2016 Iowa director, told CNN about Summers, "He was my first hire. Anyone who has him on his team has a systemic advantage when it comes to caucuses."

D'Alessandro, who has known Summers for a decade, lauded Warren's early hire and predicted that he would give the senator's operations in Iowa an important boost.

"I truly believe that anyone that has him on their team, in terms of caucuses, has an advantage over anybody else," D'Alessandro said. "He is so good at it, and so good at the numbers and reading the numbers and being able to know where you should go that you just have a systemic advantage having him on the team."

A CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll among likely 2020 Democratic caucus-goers last month placed Warren in fourth place among possible candidates, with 8% support. She trails former Vice President Joe Biden's 32%, Sanders' 19% and outgoing Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke's 11%.

