Clear

A teen took his own life after accidentally killing his friend while showing him a handgun, police say

A 15-year-old took his own life after accidentally shooting and killing his friend on New Year's Eve, police...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 2:31 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 2:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 15-year-old took his own life after accidentally shooting and killing his friend on New Year's Eve, police in suburban Atlanta said.

Inside a cramped, makeshift shed, Devin Hodges was showing three other boys a handgun Monday afternoon when it accidentally fired, striking Chad Carless, 17, who was sitting next to him, the Gwinnett County, Georgia, Police Department said.

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Firearms

Georgia

North America

Population and demographics

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

Suicide

Teenagers

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

Hodges and the other two teens then left the shed -- and one called 911, police said.

Carless died before help could arrive, but the tragedy didn't end there.

As officers pulled up, Hodges shot himself with the handgun as he ran between two nearby houses, police said.

"Our thoughts are with the families of both these young men," Gwinnett police tweeted Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy Wednesday, sunny weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan Co Sheriff asks for help with solving cold case

Image

All You Need to know for Wednesday

Image

Cloudy with seasonal temperatures. Wind becoming WSW and light. High: 40°

Image

Turkey Run State Park hosts New Years hike

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners get off on the right foot

Image

Gym owner shares ways to keep your new years resolutions in 2019

Image

Donate your old live Christmas tree to the Exptic Feline Rescue Center

Image

New stalking law in Illinois has been expanded to include social media messages

Image

West Central Indiana Economic Development District moves to the Meadows

Image

Dollar General petition will be heard by Vigo Co Area Planning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak