Andrew Cuomo on 2020: 'Biden has the best case'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he believes former Vice President Joe Biden has the "best case" among Democr...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he believes former Vice President Joe Biden has the "best case" among Democrats who may run for president in 2020 because of his White House experience.

"I think of all the names that are out there, I think Joe Biden has the best case. I think Joe Biden has the best case because he brings the most of the secret ingredient you need to win for a Democrat, which is credibility," Cuomo said in a radio interview with WAMC Wednesday.

"You don't hire an airline pilot who has never flown a plane," he added. "Joe Biden can say 'I was there -- I was not the president, but I was the second seat.'

Cuomo is a longtime friend of Biden, who was a prominent endorser of the governor in his primary against actress and activist Cynthia Nixon last fall. Biden recorded an ad for Cuomo which blanketed airwaves in the New York City area ahead of the primary.

Cuomo's comments came after he was asked about the prospects of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who launched an exploratory committee on Monday ahead of an expected presidential run.

"I think there's going to be a big field. I think the problem for the Democrats is going to be this: it is going to be credibility," Cuomo said. "I think that the main issue for the Democrats is not going to be the articulation of the negative. It is going to be the articulation of the positive and ... credibility."

Biden is expected to make a decision about a possible presidential run early this year. Last month, Biden told a Montana audience he is the "most qualified person in the country to be president."

After his re-election, Cuomo ruled out a 2020 presidential run of his own. Asked by WAMC if he would consider joining Biden as his running mate, Cuomo said, "I am not even focusing on any of that. That's why I said you do circles, I do lines."

