Clear

This red pickup truck may hold clues in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl

With a photo of a red truck and loose description of the suspect, Texas authorities are begging for the publ...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 12:59 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

With a photo of a red truck and loose description of the suspect, Texas authorities are begging for the public's help in finding a killer.

For reasons still unknown, the gunman shot 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes in the head as she rode in her mother's car. The devastating circumstances surrounding the young girl's death have united the Houston area in bewilderment and grief.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

North America

Shootings

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

United States

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

Misconduct

Police misconduct

Society

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Death and dying

Motor vehicles

Pickup trucks

"It's our belief that it was totally unprovoked, whatever it was, and we're leaving no stone unturned," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters. "We're going to leave every motive out there as a possibility."

Jazmine was still in her pajamas Sunday morning when she and her mom, LaPorsha Washington, went on a pre-dawn coffee run to a convenience store. Jazmine's three sisters were in the back seat.

It was about 7 a.m. The family woke up early because Washington's mother was visiting. They were already looking forward to preparing Sunday dinner.

But as the family drove near a Walmart, a man in a red or maroon pickup truck pulled up next to their car and started firing, the sheriff's office said.

The gunfire shattered the mother's driver's side window, Washington told CNN affiliate KTRK. She said the truck's driver then sped up to get in front of the family and continued shooting.

"I didn't provoke him in any kind of way," the mother said.

Gonzalez said the suspect is a white male in his 40s, who had a beard and was driving a red truck.

Washington said she suspects the attack may have been racially motivated. She said she didn't have tinted windows, and the gunman could see "a black mother with four beautiful children, girls, in this car."

The sheriff also said the mother and her four daughters didn't appear to do anything to incite the truck's driver.

"There was nothing to indicate that the family did anything wrong in any way," Gonzalez said. "They were simply just driving along the service road when this happened to them."

The sheriff's department is asking anyone who has surveillance video near Wallisville Road and E. Sam Houston Parkway to check their footage for possible clues.

Even for officers accustomed to horrific crimes, the tragedy of Jazmine's death has made a profound impact on the law enforcement community.

"Help us find this monster before he murders another innocent child," tweeted Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union. "Prayers for Jazmines family, no parent should have to bury a child."

And for Gonzalez, the mission to find Jazmine's killer has gotten personal.

"We're very committed and we're not going to let up. We're extremely upset by this," the sheriff said.

"We won't rest until this precious child's killer is brought to justice."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Cloudy Wednesday, sunny weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan Co Sheriff asks for help with solving cold case

Image

All You Need to know for Wednesday

Image

Cloudy with seasonal temperatures. Wind becoming WSW and light. High: 40°

Image

Turkey Run State Park hosts New Years hike

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners get off on the right foot

Image

Gym owner shares ways to keep your new years resolutions in 2019

Image

Donate your old live Christmas tree to the Exptic Feline Rescue Center

Image

New stalking law in Illinois has been expanded to include social media messages

Image

West Central Indiana Economic Development District moves to the Meadows

Image

Dollar General petition will be heard by Vigo Co Area Planning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak