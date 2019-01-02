Clear

Smithsonian museums, National Zoo close doors due to shutdown

The Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo in Washington, DC, closed their doors Wednesday as the partial ...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 11:29 AM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 11:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo in Washington, DC, closed their doors Wednesday as the partial government shutdown entered its 12th day.

The 19 museums in the Smithsonian Institution's collection and the National Zoo initially remained open during the shutdown, which started on December 22. In a tweet on December 27, the institution said the museums and zoo would close Wednesday, January 2 if there was no deal to fund the government passed into law and signed by President Donald Trump.

Destinations and attractions

Museums and galleries

National Zoo

Points of interest

Zoos and aquariums

Non-profit and NGO organizations

Smithsonian Institution

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

"Due to the federal government shutdown, all Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are closed," the institution said in statement released Wednesday. "Museum and National Zoo programming and events are also canceled."

In addition to the National Zoo's grounds being closed to the public, its live-animal cameras -- including the popular panda cam -- will not be operating during the shutdown, the statement said.

The institution, however, said the National Zoo intends to continue feeding and caring for the animals during the stalemate. "A shutdown will not affect the Zoo's commitment to the safety of staff and the standard of excellence in animal care," the statement read.

The shutdown is due in large part to a disagreement over how much federal funding should be allocated to Trump's promised border wall. The stalemate has put 380,000 federal employees on furlough, while another 420,000 are working without pay.

In its December tweet, the institution said that it plans to "update our operating status as soon as the situation is resolved."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Cloudy Wednesday, sunny weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan Co Sheriff asks for help with solving cold case

Image

All You Need to know for Wednesday

Image

Cloudy with seasonal temperatures. Wind becoming WSW and light. High: 40°

Image

Turkey Run State Park hosts New Years hike

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners get off on the right foot

Image

Gym owner shares ways to keep your new years resolutions in 2019

Image

Donate your old live Christmas tree to the Exptic Feline Rescue Center

Image

New stalking law in Illinois has been expanded to include social media messages

Image

West Central Indiana Economic Development District moves to the Meadows

Image

Dollar General petition will be heard by Vigo Co Area Planning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak