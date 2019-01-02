Clear

New year, same old Kanye love for Trump

Kanye West kicked off 2019 by reaffirming his admiration for President Donald Trump and generally riling up ...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 11:28 AM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kanye West kicked off 2019 by reaffirming his admiration for President Donald Trump and generally riling up Twitter.

So basically, bringing the old year into the new.

West tweeted "Trump all day" and then followed that with "Just so in 2019 you know where I stand" in case that wasn't clear enough.

The rapper/fashion designer/provocateur has both gained and lost fans due to his support of Trump.

He visited the President in the Oval Office in October, famously wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

West said at the time, "There was something about putting this hat on that made me feel like Superman."

On Tuesday the rapper tweeted, "From now on I'm performing with my mutherf***ing hat on."

He also doubled down on his love for the MAGA hat.

"One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can't tell me what to do because I'm black," West tweeted.

Despite saying in October that he was "distancing" himself from politics, West was back tweeting about politics on New Year's Day.

"Blacks are 90% Democrats," he tweeted. "That sounds like control to me."

Don't count on any of this letting up anytime soon, by the way. West also tweeted, "2024," a seeming reference to his claim that he plans to run for president.

Image

