Russia: Detained US citizen Paul Whelan has been granted consular access

[Breaking news update, published at 9:24 a.m. ET]Russia granted consular ac...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 9:52 AM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 9:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

[Breaking news update, published at 9:24 a.m. ET]

Russia granted consular access to detained US citizen Paul Whelan "an hour ago," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told CNN.

[Original story, published at 8:27 a.m. ET]

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday morning he's hopeful that Russia will grant American consular officials access to Paul Whelan -- an American detained in Moscow on accusations of spying -- "within the next hours."

Whelan, 48, of Novi, Michigan, was arrested Friday in Moscow on suspicion of carrying out an act of espionage, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said. His family rejects the accusation; Russia has not said exactly what Whelan is accused of doing.

Pompeo said Wednesday the US has "made clear to the Russians our expectation that we will learn more about the charges, come to understand what it is he's been accused of, and if the detention is not appropriate, we will demand his immediate return."

Pompeo's remarks came in Brazil, where he had just met with incoming Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo.

