Michael Schumacher's legacy lives on with app launch on 50th birthday

Michael Schumacher's family has released a rare statement via his official Facebook page ahead of the Formul...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 8:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Michael Schumacher's family has released a rare statement via his official Facebook page ahead of the Formula One great's 50th birthday on Thursday.

The seven-time F1 champion suffered serious head injuries in a freak skiing accident on December 29, 2013.

Schumacher continues to receive specialist treatment at his home in Switzerland, but his family remain fiercely protective about revealing details about his physical state.

The statement said that Schumacher was in the "very best of hands" and that "everything humanly possible" was being done to help the legendary German champion.

"Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy. At the same time we say thank you very much for your friendship and wish you a healthy and happy year 2019," the statement added.

The Schumacher family -- wife Corinna, daughter Gina-Maria (a competitive equestrian rider) and son Mick -- launched the "Keep Fighting" initiative in 2016 with the aim of bringing together those inspired by the legendary driver.

On Thursday, an official Schumacher app -- which will be a "virtual museum" of the driver's achievements -- will be released to honor the man who secured a record seven championships and 91 race victories.

"We are very happy to celebrate Michael's 50th birthday together with you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts that we can do this together. As a gift to him, you and us, Keep Fighting Foundation has created a virtual museum," said the statement.

"The app is another milestone in our effort to do justice to him and you, his fans, by celebrating his accomplishments.

"We want to remember and celebrate his victories, his records and his jubilation."

Schumacher's 19-year-old son will race in Formula 2 this year after winning the European Formula Three championship in 2018 with eight victories from 30 starts. His father made his F1 debut at the age of 22.

