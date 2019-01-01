Clear

September 2017 nuclear test triggers 2019 earthquake in North Korea

North Korea's sixth nuclear test was so powerful that it's still triggering earthquakes more than a year lat...

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 11:18 PM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

North Korea's sixth nuclear test was so powerful that it's still triggering earthquakes more than a year later.

South Korea's Meteorological Administration (KMA) said a small quake that hit in North Korea's North Hamgyong province Wednesday was induced by the September 2017 underground detonation of a nuclear device.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Continents and regions

Earthquakes

East Asia

Military

Military weapons

Natural disasters

North Korea

North Korea nuclear development

Nuclear weapons

Weapons and arms

Weapons of mass destruction

That nuclear test was North Korea's most powerful to date, with an estimated explosive yield of 160 kilotons, according to Japan's Defense Ministry. The blast created an initial 6.3-magnitude tremor, caused a series of aftershocks and reportedly an on-site collapse.

The agency said the 2.8-magnitude temblor recorded Wednesday was shallow -- only about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) deep -- and struck about 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) east of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, the only known facility of its kind in North Korea.

The site has since been shuttered, North Korea says. The country invited members of the international media, including CNN, to a ceremonial closing of Punggye-ri during which the North Koreans destroyed entrances to at least three tunnels used for nuclear tests, observation buildings, a metal foundry and living quarters.

However, there were no independent weapons experts present at the event and it is still unclear whether the explosions rendered the tunnels inoperable, or only caused limited damage.

A seismologist at the KMA told CNN that the activity measured Wednesday was almost certainly a natural earthquake rather than an explosion based on the seismic waves detected and the fact that no sound waves were observed.

Because no major fault lines run through North Korea and the quake was recorded so close to the Punggye-ri site, the seismologist said it must be assumed that the quake was a result of the sixth nuclear test.

The quake comes one day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un affirmed his apparent commitment to denuclearization during an annual New Year's address, in which he reiterated that his country would not "create, test, use, or proliferate nuclear weapons."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Continued Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Turkey Run State Park hosts New Years hike

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners get off on the right foot

Image

Gym owner shares ways to keep your new years resolutions in 2019

Image

Donate your old live Christmas tree to the Exptic Feline Rescue Center

Image

New stalking law in Illinois has been expanded to include social media messages

Image

West Central Indiana Economic Development District moves to the Meadows

Image

Dollar General petition will be heard by Vigo Co Area Planning

Image

A new face will lead the charge in keeping you and your family safe in Vigo County

Image

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak