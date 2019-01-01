Clear

Border Patrol: Tear gas, pepper spray used against rock-throwing migrants at border

US Customs and Border Protection says it is investigating an incident at the California border with Mexico, ...

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US Customs and Border Protection says it is investigating an incident at the California border with Mexico, in which agents used tear gas, pepper spray and smoke as more than 100 migrants tried to enter the country illegally.

Some of the migrants threw rocks as others lifted children over the razor-edged wire late Monday in the San Diego sector, the agency said a statement, which was based on initial reports. The confrontation continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Border control

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations

International relations and national security

National security

Riots

Societal issues

Society

Territorial and national borders

Undocumented immigrants

Violence in society

Continents and regions

North America

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

One image distributed by Reuters shows a man covering his mouth as he is surrounded by smoke. Another shows people going over the wall as armed agents stand on the US side.

About 150 migrants approached the fence, but about one-third of the group members turned back into Mexico when they saw Border Patrol agents, CBP estimated.

Others tried to enter the United States by going over or under the fence. The agency said teenagers wrapped in jackets, blankets or mats were put over the wire, as were "toddler-sized children."

"To address the rock throwers assaulting agents and risking the safety of migrants attempting to cross who were already on the US side, both smoke and minimal countermeasures were deployed," the agency said. Those measures included pepper spray and CS gas, a type of tear gas.

Twenty-five people were apprehended, the agency said, without elaborating about where the detainees were sent. The agency said an internal investigation is underway.

The incident comes a little more than a month after a similar incident in which agents fired tear gas at migrants, igniting anger, debate and concern. The group included mothers and children, and a photo of Maria Lila Meza Castro and her kids captured national attention. They were later allowed into the country to await asylum hearings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Continued Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gym owner shares ways to keep your new years resolutions in 2019

Image

Donate your old live Christmas tree to the Exptic Feline Rescue Center

Image

New stalking law in Illinois has been expanded to include social media messages

Image

West Central Indiana Economic Development District moves to the Meadows

Image

Dollar General petition will be heard by Vigo Co Area Planning

Image

A new face will lead the charge in keeping you and your family safe in Vigo County

Image

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cloudy and colder. Chance of drizzle. Not as breezy. High: 41°

Image

New Year's Eve Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak