Clear

Near-capacity toilets force Joshua Tree campgrounds to close amid government shutdown

California's Joshua Tree National Park on Wednesday will become the latest casualty of federal government's ...

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 2:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

California's Joshua Tree National Park on Wednesday will become the latest casualty of federal government's partial shutdown, closing its campgrounds amid health and safety concerns over near-capacity pit toilets.

With a quarter of the federal government employee workforce beginning 2019 out of work or working without a paycheck, agencies from the National Park Service to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Smithsonian museums are starting to feel the pinch.

Budget deficits

Business, economy and trade

Campgrounds and RV parks

Camping

Destinations and attractions

Economy and economic indicators

Federal budget

Federal budget deficit

Government and public administration

Government budgets

Lodging

National parks and monuments

Parks (green spaces)

Points of interest

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Public debt

Public finance

Tourism

Travel and tourism

US federal government shutdowns

Joshua Tree, more than 792,000 acres of national park nestled between Palm Springs to the south and town of Joshua Tree to the north, will remain open during the shutdown but its popular campgrounds will close at noon Wednesday, according to the National Park Service.

"The park is being forced to take this action for health and safety concerns as vault toilets reach capacity," the park service said. "In addition to human waste in public areas, driving off road and other infractions that damage the resource are becoming a problem."

Additionally, the National Park Service said the shutdown prevented it from having staff available to "provide guidance, assistance, maintenance, or emergency response."

"Any entry onto NPS property during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor's sole risk." the park service said this week, adding that trash will not be collected nor roads and walkways maintained.

Rattlesnake Canyon will be closed to reduce the number of search and rescue events for rangers already spread thin because of the shutdown, the park service said.

Kristen Brengel, vice president of government affairs for the National Parks Conservation Association, said the shutdown not only hurts the parks but also surrounding communities that rely on an estimated $18 million tourism dollars a day from visitors.

"It's really a big deal for Joshua Tree," she said of the campground closings. "This is a very popular season for people that come there."

Brengel said staff shortages had created an sense of "lawlessness" in the national parks.

"People are bringing in dogs and drones and there are instances where people aren't following the rules and it is not good for the wildlife and the environment," she said.

Key parts of the federal government have been impacted by the December 22 shutdown, including the Homeland Security, Justice, Interior, State and Housing and Urban Development departments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Scattered showers linger, clearer by mid week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cloudy and colder. Chance of drizzle. Not as breezy. High: 41°

Image

New Year's Eve Late Forecast

Image

The current weather pattern and New Year's Eve

Image

New Year's at Ebash

Image

Robinson Police boosts patrols

Image

Over 200 new laws start in Illinois...some of them involve guns

Image

Grinch destroys Christmas lights in Terre Haute

Image

The chief's last shift on the Terre Haute Police Department

Image

New Year's Eve Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak