Clear

Trump invites congressional leaders to White House

President Donald Trump has invited congressional leaders from both parties to the White House, according to ...

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 2:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump has invited congressional leaders from both parties to the White House, according to two congressional sources, setting the stage for the first meeting between top Democratic and Republican leaders and the President since the partial government shutdown began 11 days ago.

While details on the meeting are still being worked out, it likely will occur Wednesday afternoon and would include a briefing on border security from Homeland Security Department officials, the sources said.

Border control

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

International relations

International relations and national security

National security

Political Figures - US

Politics

Territorial and national borders

US Congress

US federal government

White House

Legislation

US Senate

The meeting would come as negotiations to re-open about a quarter of the federal government have been frozen for nearly two weeks, and just one day before Democrats take over as the majority party in the House. Compromise proposals, to the extent they existed in the first place, have not been traded or even discussed in recent days as both sides of settled into their respective positions.

Nancy Pelosi, the presumptive incoming House speaker, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have laid out their proposals to end the shutdown, which the House is expected to pass just hours after the new Congress is sworn in. The plan includes packaging six bipartisan full Senate appropriations bills together and then separately moving a stopgap measure to fund the Department of Homeland Security until February 8 -- the bill at the core of the border wall fight. The short-term proposal would maintain the current border security funding level of $1.3 billion, which can be used for fencing and border barrier repairs.

That proposal has already been rejected by Trump, who tweeted Tuesday: "The Democrats, much as I suspected, have allocated no money for a new Wall. So imaginative! The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security - and our Country must finally have a Strong and Secure Southern Border!"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made clear that he will not move forward on any measure that doesn't have the President's sign-off, leaving a pathway out of the shutdown -- short of one side suddenly moving off its current position -- elusive.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Scattered showers linger, clearer by mid week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cloudy and colder. Chance of drizzle. Not as breezy. High: 41°

Image

New Year's Eve Late Forecast

Image

The current weather pattern and New Year's Eve

Image

New Year's at Ebash

Image

Robinson Police boosts patrols

Image

Over 200 new laws start in Illinois...some of them involve guns

Image

Grinch destroys Christmas lights in Terre Haute

Image

The chief's last shift on the Terre Haute Police Department

Image

New Year's Eve Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak