Clear

'Stranger Things' season 3 gets release date

It's a good thing you will probably already be off for the Fourth of July.That's because Netflix has ...

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 12:58 PM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's a good thing you will probably already be off for the Fourth of July.

That's because Netflix has announced that's the day it will release the eagerly awaited new season of its hit, "Stranger Things."

Arts and entertainment

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

Streaming media

Technology

Television programming

The streaming giant used the New Year's holiday to tweet an image showing the show's cast with fireworks and the words "July 4."

Netflix also released a video showing footage of the countdown on Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve in 1985 (the year in which the new season is set) before revealing the premiere date.

Netflix has been teasing the new season for months.

Last month it released a brief trailer featuring the episode titles.

Stranger Things' season 3 reveals episode titles

In July, the streaming service put out a trailer that featured a faux advertisement for the Starcourt Mall, which appears to be the center of serious action.

The sci-fi/horror series set in fictitious Hawkins, Indiana, has been a huge breakout hit for Netflix.

In March, executive producer Shawn Levy gave attendees at the PaleyFest television festival some scoop on what would be going down in season 3.

Romance and 'Dad Steve': What to expect in Season 3 of 'Stranger Things'

According to the The Hollywood Reporter, Levy shared that Eleven, played by Millie Bobbie Brown; Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard; Lucas, played by Caleb McLaughlin and Max, played by Sadie Sink, would be all be enjoying coupledom.

"Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that's a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas," Levy reportedly said. "But again, they're like 13- or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there's fun to that instability."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Scattered showers linger, clearer by mid week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cloudy and colder. Chance of drizzle. Not as breezy. High: 41°

Image

New Year's Eve Late Forecast

Image

The current weather pattern and New Year's Eve

Image

New Year's at Ebash

Image

Robinson Police boosts patrols

Image

Over 200 new laws start in Illinois...some of them involve guns

Image

Grinch destroys Christmas lights in Terre Haute

Image

The chief's last shift on the Terre Haute Police Department

Image

New Year's Eve Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak